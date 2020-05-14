Charity calls on north-east supporters to sign up for virtual marathon

Aberdeen Samaritans is calling on its supporters to take part in a virtual marathon to raise funds for charity.

Aberdeen Samaritans is encouraging its supporters to run, jog or walk a marathon distance in their own time over the month of July to raise vital funds amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Aberdeen branch director, Elaine Mottram, said: ”While we don’t know how long we’ll be observing social distancing and Government guidance on daily exercise, this is a challenge you can do on your own, with members of your household, or with friends or family virtually.

“Now more than ever we know getting active works wonders for your mental wellbeing and Samarathon is a great goal to motivate people to go at that their own pace.

“Whatever your age or ability, it’s a challenge to do in your time and at your own pace wherever you live or work. We hope supporters will encourage their friends and family of all ages to take part.

“Due to the cancellation of many of our fundraising events, we’re facing a significant loss of funding, so we’re urging the public to help us ensure that we continue to be here for anyone who needs support.”

Supporters can sign up for free at www.samaritans.org/samarathon