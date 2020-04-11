Charity calls on north-east children to decorate Easter Eggs

A charity which supports children in the north-east dealing with bereavement is asking youngsters to decorate an Easter Egg in memory of a loved one this weekend.

Grampian Child Bereavement Network is calling on children across the region to get creative during the coronavirus lockdown and design an Easter Egg to pay tribute to a loved one who has passed away.

The charity, which aims to assist children and young people to access appropriate bereavement support in Grampian and raise awareness of the impact it has, is asking youngsters to hang their designs in a window and then send in a picture.

Pictures can be emailed to gcbn@Archie.org, with the charity promising to send a prize once the lockdown is over.

The charity also provides training for schools, organisation and professionals in the north-east.

An error has occurred while loading your details. Please click the following link to try again - if the issue persists, please don't hesitate to contact us. Try again by refreshing the page.