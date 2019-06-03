Charity calls off its Aberdeen Pretty Muddy event over lack of interest

Organisers of a messy obstacle course have pulled the plug on the charity event due to a lack of interest.

Cancer Research UK’s Pretty Muddy was due to take place on June 23 at Hazlehead Park, with all money raised going towards finding a cure for the disease.

But due to a lower number of entrants than anticipated, it has now been cancelled.

Bosses said it was not financially viable to run the event – however this weekend’s 5k and 10k Race for Life events will go ahead.

Lisa Adams, Cancer Research UK’s spokeswoman in Scotland, said: “Pretty Muddy raises money to fund life-saving research, so we owe it to our participants and supporters to ensure that we raise as much money as possible in the most cost-efficient way.

“We want to pass on a sincere thank-you to everyone who has supported Pretty Muddy Aberdeen in the past.

“It may be possible for Pretty Muddy to return to the city in future years but for now we hope our supporters will understand the reason for this decision in 2019 and we hope many will join us instead at Race for Life Aberdeen on Sunday at Beach Esplanade.”

The obstacle course would have included a range of different challenges, including a climbing frame net, a pit full of mud and water, cargo net scrambles and a spider’s web made up of ropes at different heights.

Other challenges include crawling through tunnels, climbing over mud pits, bouncing over inflatable tubes, a mini rock-climbing wall, and even a section of the course where participants mounted space hoppers and dodged inflatable balls.

All participants who had already registered for this year’s Pretty Muddy Aberdeen have been advised of the cancellation.

All fees which have already been paid will be refunded.

More information on refunds is available by calling the Race for Life hotline on 0300 123 0770.