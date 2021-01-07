Charity calls for ‘action plan’ to help north-east elderly access key items

A leading charity has called on ministers to protect vulnerable people in the north-east after much of the UK was placed into lockdown.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced earlier this week that tougher measures to combat Covid-19 would return, amid fears over rising case numbers and a new strain of the virus.

However, during the first lockdown in March last year many vulnerable people – particularly the elderly – struggled to access key items such as food.

Now Age Scotland, which supports elderly people across the country, has urged the Scottish Government to put together an “action plan” to ensure they do not have to go without.

The charity’s head of policy and communications Adam Stachura said: “These measures are no doubt necessary to get to grips with the rapid spread of the virus. However, this return to a national lockdown similar to March of last year will be a bitter pill to swallow, particularly for the hundreds of thousands of older people living alone.

“The thought of enduring another lockdown without face-to-face contact with family or friends will be extremely difficult but this is clearly not a decision that has been taken lightly.

“We have seen the toll this virus has already taken on Scotland’s older population and, while the continuation of the vaccine rollout offers some peace of mind, the new faster spreading variant is cause for concern and makes these new measures essential.

“The past year has proven that periods of prolonged isolation can have a profound impact on mental and physical health but, by reaching out and offering support where possible, we can all play our part in alleviating the impact of lockdown loneliness.

“At the beginning of the pandemic, we saw an incredible outpouring of support, with people volunteering across the country to help with food delivery, collecting prescriptions – or simply a friendly phone call or doorstep chat. With shielding guidance expected soon, many older people may once again need help getting food and other essentials. We hope to see a continuation of this community support and would urge people to look out for older friends, neighbours and relatives they know will be affected by this guidance.

“Back in October, we asked the Scottish Government to develop a winter action plan to support older people, particularly if we had another lockdown. It is vital that they make available and ensure a full range of support to those who need help with accessing food, and medical attention and prescriptions. These were considerable challenges for older people last spring and they mustn’t have the same difficulty this time around.

“We want older people to know that we are there for them. Our free Helpline is available to offer advice, information and friendship to anyone who needs it. Please don’t hesitate to give us a call on 0800 12 44 222. As we re-enter a state of national lockdown, older people need to know they are not facing this difficult period alone.”

Aberdeen city councillor Steve Delaney, who won cross-party backing for a motion on support for those living alone during the pandemic, said lockdown was “necessary” – but warned it could lead to more older people becoming isolated.

He said: “This is going to be hard for all of for different reasons but it once again has the potential to hit people who live alone, the hardest.

“The Scottish Government needs to ensure sufficient resources are made available organisations who support people living alone who have no family support.

“These would include mental health charities and others supporting elderly people and people with disabilities.”

North-east Labour MSP Lewis Macdonald added: “The new mutation of Covid-19 seems to affect more people more quickly, including younger people, but older people remain at greatest risk. One in five of those over 80 who contract Covid will die as a result.

“Age Scotland are therefore right to highlight the importance of supporting older people, who need to stay at home to stay safe. We need to look out for the older people we know, whether friends, family or neighbours, and public bodies need to make sure they get the support they need.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “Social isolation and loneliness is a public health issue and can have wide-ranging negative health impacts. Living through an extended period when we have been unable to spend time with our friends and loved ones has been particularly challenging.

“We know how difficult the pandemic has been for older people, many of whom have been unable to see their friends and loved ones in a normal way for months. We are acutely aware of the wide-ranging negative health impacts of social isolation and loneliness, which is why we announced a £100 million winter package in September to help provide friendship and human connection to people at risk of social isolation and loneliness over the winter months.

“We have also made £15 million of funding available to local authorities already at protection level 4 to strengthen their local response and support the needs of people in their communities who don’t have support networks and are struggling with the restrictions or guidance, particularly those most at risk through health or social inequalities.

“This could include people at higher clinical risk, older people or disabled people who encounter barriers that emerge, for example in accessing food and other essential items.”

“As before, we can all help by looking out for others. Some people will continue to rely on family, friends and neighbours for help with getting food and other essentials.

“But anyone who needs additional advice, information, support or help, can call the free National Assistance Helpline on 0800 111 4000 (Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm) which continues to provide a free-phone connection to local authorities which can provide additional support including access to food, pharmacy, social services, emotional support and third sector services or volunteers.

“Advice on how to get help if you need it, and on how you can safely help others in your community is also available at ready.scot”