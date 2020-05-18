Charity calling for north-east residents to take part in virtual talent show

A charity is calling on north-east residents to help them save the organisation after fundraising events across the country were cancelled.

Spina Bifida Hydrocephalus Scotland (SBH Scotland) is calling on talented Aberdonians to take part in a virtual talent show to raise money for the charity.

SBH Scotland provide a range of services for youngsters affected by the complex conditions spina bifida and hydrocephalus which affect the spine and the brain.

To raise vital funds the organisation is hosting a talent show named Sunday Night Social Live on June 7 and is calling for people from across the north-east to take part.

The charity relies on donations and needs to raise £1 million annually to support the 3,500 members of the community – 500 of whom live in the north-east.

It is expected to lose £400,000 in fundraising this year due to the pandemic and lockdown efforts.

People above the age of 16 are being asked to send in videos of their talents – from singing to acrobatics. Finalists will have their performance broadcast live on the night with viewers voting via a £1 text message donation.

Hosting will be Britain’s Got Talent finalist and entertainer Edward Reid alongside West End star John McLarnon.

Deborah Roe, fundraising director at SBH Scotland, said: “The cancellation of fundraising events across the country has had a devastating impact on the third sector. At SBH Scotland we receive little statutory support and the challenge ahead of us is incredibly difficult.

“Life in lockdown can be unsettling for everyone, especially for those who require extra support in their day-to-day lives. Our Sunday Night Social is about getting together – albeit virtually – and having a good time, whilst also helping our staff and volunteers continue to provide support to those who need it most.

“This event is the first in what we hope can be a series of monthly get-togethers. We’ve taken the excitement, entertainment and production values of our large scale events and taken them online for the ultimate Sunday night in.

“We know that there are some exceptionally talented people in Scotland who will be looking to show off their skills and this event will be the perfect forum for that. So, please join us by sending in videos of your talents, no matter how silly or funny they are.”

The event will be held from 8-10pm on Sunday June 7. Those who wish to enter should film their performance and email a link to their video to talent@sbhscotland.org.uk before May 29.

Tickets to watch the event start at £5, with raffle tickets available to purchase on the evening. More info can be found at www.sbhscotland.org.uk/social

The Feelgood Feed: Stories to lift your day