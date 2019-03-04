Charity boss in plea for universal wage trial in Aberdeen

An Aberdeen charity boss is looking to drum up support for a new universal wage to be trialled in Aberdeen.

Dave Simmers, chief executive of CFine and chairman of newly-formed Food Poverty Action Aberdeen (FPAA), has expressed an interest in Universal Basic Income (UBI).

The measure, being trialled in several areas across the country by the Scottish Government, means a standard payment is made by the state to individuals, regardless of income.

Academics believe the measure will allow people to explore other, less well-paid avenues of work without falling under the poverty line.

The FPAA says research is to be carried out into UBI and public support sought for a government trial to be launched in Aberdeen.

Four local authorities have been selected by the Government to take part – Edinburgh, Glasgow, Fife and North Ayrshire – but it is hoped Aberdeen could be part of the scheme.

However, the councils will have to first undertake research to see if the project, which the Government is calling Citizen’s Basic Income, will be feasible, with a study to be produced next year.

Mr Simmers said: “We’re aware the Scottish Government has indicated a strong interest in UBI.

“They are looking to fund four different local authorities to pilot a UBI scheme.

“What we’re looking for is to generate support in the city, from the council and others, to say that Aberdeen would like to pilot this scheme as well.”

According to Mr Simmers, the changing face of employment has made UBI a possibility in the near future.

He said: “In my own view and in the view of FPAA, given the changing nature of economies and employment, including with artificial intelligence and other new technological advancements, I think it’s inevitable that a scheme like UBI has to find its place.

“I’m not sure how else employment continues, such is the degree of change and I’m quite passionate about this and FPAA has given its blessing that this is something we need to be researching, trialling and developing.”

According to Mr Simmers, research will be conducted into pilots and other schemes launched across the world, with a close eye also kept on the projects in Scotland.

He said: “From what I’ve read so far on some schemes – particularly in Scandinavia – there have been positive outcomes.

“We’d also be looking to foster discussion and raise awareness about UBI, given the changes that our economies are facing.”

A spokesman for the Scottish Government said: “We are committed to reducing poverty and tackling inequality and are interested in any proposal that would help us achieve this.

“That is why we committed £250,000 to explore a Citizen’s Basic Income scheme.

“This will support the scoping out of small-scale pilots which will help us understand the potential costs, benefits and savings of a Citizen’s Basic Income in Scotland.

“The pilots, working with NHS Health Scotland and the improvement service, will provide a business case outlining proposals to Scottish Ministers by March 2020.”