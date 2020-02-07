Charity boss calls for more details on Aberdeen’s planned low emission zone

A charity boss has urged Aberdeen council chiefs to be more specific about when a planned low emission zone (LEZ) would be rolled out.

At a meeting of the city growth and resources committee, the British Lung Foundation’s campain manager Kelsey Gillies called on council chiefs to provide a timescale.

She said: “Air pollution poses a significant threat to the respiratory health of Aberdonians.

“The LEZ presents a fantastic opportunity to improve the quality of life of people in the city.

“It is not unreasonable for residents to want to know when they can expect it to be implemented.”

Councillors gave the green light for a public consultation to be held into the proposed LEZ and for 25% of all bus journeys to be compliant with low emissions by the end of 2020.

The outcome will be reported to the committee in October.