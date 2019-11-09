Charity bid to create five new five-a-side all-weather pitches in Aberdeen

Plans have been unveiled to create five all-weather pitches in Aberdeen.

The Alhikmah Foundation, a charity based in Aberdeen, bid for the site at Nelson Street in September 2017, which was accepted by councillors.

It beat a £15 million bid to build affordable homes submitted by Grampian Housing Association.

Now the plan, called Urban Fields, has been submitted to Aberdeen City Council by applicant David Murray Associates.

Under the proposals, the two existing pitches at Nelson Street, which are currently not used, would be redeveloped and a further five new five-a-side pitches created.

All the sites would also include associated fencing, ball-stop netting, floodlighting and access footways.

The existing pavilion will also be refurbished and there will be a new access road created into the site.

Space will be retained for potential future extension of the sports pavilion as part of a possible second phase.

A project statement submitted alongside the application said: “The facility will operate daily.

“Exact hours of operation are to be confirmed. However, these are not expected to be outwith those ordinarily expected of such a facility.

“The facility will be used solely for the purpose of five-a-side football, with the number of users expected to be a maximum of 70 (10 per pitch) with one or two staff members.”

If the plans are approved, there will also be space for 35 cars to park.