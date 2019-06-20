Charity Befriend a Child to feature on Aberdeen Monopoly board

An Aberdeen charity has been announced as having a starring role in the Aberdeen version of Monopoly.

Befriend a Child is to get a Community Chest space all of its own when the game is unveiled later this year.

It will be one of three charities that will feature on the board – the other two will be announced later in the year.

Befriend a Child CEO Sarah Misra says: “Befriend a Child has been working with children for over 40 years, so we are delighted to have been chosen.”

The charity topped the poll.

The Lord Provost of Aberdeen Barney Crockett said: “For Befriend a Child to top the poll in a public vote for a place on the board reflects the high regard the people of Aberdeen have for this great charity and the fantastic work it does.”

Jennifer Lau, custom games executive at Winning Moves UK, makers of the board under official license from Hasbro, said: “A huge congratulations to Befriend a Child who proved very popular in the voting – and many thanks to everyone who voted.”