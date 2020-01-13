Charity bash in tribute to north-east cancer victim Glenn

A north-east woman organised a fundraising birthday party in memory of her late husband, who lost his fight with leukaemia.

Glenn Whyte, from Inverurie, was 26 when he passed away in March last year – just six weeks after marrying Pamela.

The couple, who had been together for four years, managed to arrange a wedding in eight days.

They tied the knot in the Episcopal Church at Oldmeldrum before celebrating with family and friends at Meldrum House Hotel on February 3.

Pamela decided to organise a fundraising party to coincide with her late husband’s birthday, which took place on Friday at The Drouthy Laird in Inverurie.

She said: “It was a good mix of celebrating his birthday and raising money for charity.

“He would have both loved and hated being the centre of attention.

“Instead of being sad about the day were just trying to be positive because it was the first birthday without him.

“It was bittersweet for me.

“At the funeral, we raised funds for Friends of Anchor and for Teenage Cancer Trust and we wanted to carry that on.”

Friends of Anchor directly supports cancer and haematology care through fundraising for the Anchor Unit at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Inverurie Homebase employee Glenn, who had a passion for fixing old cars, was first diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia (AML) in December 2017.

Although he went into remission prior to having a bone marrow transplant in May 2018, the cancer returned in September.

Then in January, he and his family were given the heartbreaking news that nothing more could be done and his illness was terminal.

When told he only had a matter of weeks remaining, Glenn and Pamela decided to get married.

The fundraising event was attended by more than a hundred family members and friends. Pamela added: “It was bittersweet.

“Obviously it was difficult, being so close to his birthday, but his family and friends all support and keep an eye on one another.”

Pamela is also encouraging others to sign up to donate blood and bone marrow.

Glenn received two bags of blood in the later stages of his illness. She added: “Giving blood is a lot easier than people think and it only takes around half an hour.

“Signing up to become a bone marrow donor is a bigger commitment, but it can save lives.”