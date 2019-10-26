Charity banks on plan to open new north-east boutique

A national charity is to open a boutique shop in a former bank.

Chest Heart and Stroke Scotland will move into the old Royal Bank of Scotland building in Market Square, Stonehaven.

RBS closed the branch in 2017, blaming the change in people’s banking habits.

Sava Estates, which owns the building, had plans to transform it into a restaurant and takeaway approved by councillors a year ago, but these designs were never implemented.

Now it has emerged Chest Heart and Stroke Scotland will move into the vacant premises.

Aberdeenshire Council has approved plans for changes to the shopfront with a new window and door being installed at the site.

The bank’s cash machine will remain in place.

A report said the proposals had been approved because the changes will not cause a “detrimental impact” on the building or the surrounding conservation area.

Chest Heart and Stroke Scotland already operate a boutique store in Cults as well as one in Kelso in the Borders.

No opening date has been set for the new store.

Jay Hogarty, director of retail at Chest Heart and Stroke Scotland, said he was looking forward to welcoming people to the new shop.

He said: “Chest Heart and Stroke Scotland are delighted to be opening a boutique store in Stonehaven’s former Royal Bank of Scotland.

“We have been keen to invest in Aberdeenshire for some time and this is the perfect location.

“We have applied to change the shopfront but locals can be relieved to know that we will be keeping the cash machine.

“Chest Heart and Stroke Scotland boutiques allow for a truly unique shopping experience.

“Our shop will be specially designed with featured themed rooms with quirky touches.

“I take tremendous pride in designing each shop, taking the personality of the shop and the town and making the most of the space to showcase the beautiful donated products that we receive.

“All money raised from our shops stays in Scotland and makes a real difference to people’s lives.

“With the help of the local people of Stonehaven, we can make sure that there is no life half-lived for anyone affected by chest, heart and stroke conditions locally.”