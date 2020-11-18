Charity ball organiser fears for future after Aberdeen Ardoe House Hotel goes into liquidation

The organiser of a charity ball planned for the north-east’s most vulnerable families fears for its future after the Aberdeen Ardoe House hotel announced it was going into liquidation.

Stephanie Reid, 36, had been due to host a charity Masquerade ball at the Mercure Aberdeen Ardoe House Hotel on November 6 next year in aid of the charity AberNecessities.

She has not heard from staff at the hotel to let her know if the event can still go ahead.

It was her second attempt at booking a venue after the first, the Hilton Treetops, also closed its doors earlier this year.

Stephanie, from Bridge of Don, paid a £500 deposit on both occasions.

She warned the ball may have to be cancelled – and revealed the cost of the two venue closures would leave her unable to refund tickets.

Stephanie Reid says she will not be able to pay back all those who have bought tickets.

Stephanie said: “When we first booked the Treetops, we put down a £500 deposit – then after that closed, we had to put down a £500 deposit for Ardoe as well.

“Now the hotel has closed I don’t know how I am going to get that money back. The deposits were paid through people buying tickets and I don’t know how I am going to pay people back.

“I am trying to find another venue but what if the same situation happens again? There are so many questions from people and I just don’t know the answers.”

Stephanie added: “I don’t want to let anyone down. The charity is local and helps some of the people in the north-east who need it most.

“I want it to go ahead regardless of where it is.”

Mercure Aberdeen Ardoe House Hotel and Spa announced yesterday morning it is going into voluntary liquidation, with the Covid-19 pandemic proving to be the final straw for the business.

A total of 68 members of staff were employed by the hotel, who have all lost their jobs.

However, a statement released through social media yesterday afternoon, said the owners were in negotiations with a “potential buyer”, and confirmation of a deal should be made by the end of this month.

It added that people with upcoming bookings have been contacted and “all deposits will be honoured.”

The statement said: “Today’s news, detailing the liquidation of Ardoe House Hotel & Spa, has come as a massive shock to those of us who work here, as it has to you.

“Judging by press coverage and the comments made by the public, you are as saddened as us to learn that the doors of this Aberdeen institution will close at the end of this week.

“Despite this, we have been told that the hotel’s owners are in negotiations with a potential buyer and that confirmation of any takeover should be made by the end of November.

“We can also confirm that those with upcoming bookings have been contacted directly and all deposits will be honoured.”