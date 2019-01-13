Charity projects support vulnerable in north-east urged to apply for awards

Projects in the north-east which help vulnerable people have been urged to enter awards.

Nominations are open for the Scottish Social Services Awards which looks to recognise individuals and teams from social work, health and community groups.

Anyone looking to enter has until February 15 to do so, with finalists announced in March and the awards taking place in Edinburgh in June.

This year the awards are looking to recognise work done in the mental health services in Scotland.

Minister for Childcare and Early Years Maree Todd launched the awards.

She said: “Mental health is becoming increasingly important in our society and it’s great this new special award will help recognise individuals’ contributions to such an important issue.”

Nominations for the awards can be made at www.sssa.scot

