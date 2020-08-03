Charity announces move following closure of Aberdeen market

A charity has found a new base following the closure of the Aberdeen Market Village.

Four Pillars, which is an LGBT+ health trust, has confirmed it has secured a new location due to the operators of the market going into administration in June.

The charity has now announced it will be moving to 33 Regent Quay, however it is not yet in full operation.

A statement from Four Pillars said: “Although not in full operation for the foreseeable we will be open for groups, meetings and support from September. Full details will be announced in due course.

“In the meantime we are busy getting inside ready to welcome the community into Aberdeen’s newest LGBT Hub.

“We would like to thank everyone who has helped support this move so far and the money previously raised will go towards ensuring this is a safe space for all.”