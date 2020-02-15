Aberdeen charity project aims to put smiles on faces

A new initiative has launched in Aberdeen to link charities and businesses together.

Itison Us is a major new project that aims to spread smiles to thousands of people who need it most; focusing on the power of respite.

Each month the organisation will match local charities with businesses on Itison Us to give them great experiences like a night away, dinner or family days out.

Charities can then use these vouchers to provide respite for the people they support, the volunteers giving their time to the charity or to fundraise.

Since launching last year in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Dundee and Manchester, Itison Us has supported 50 charities and donated more than 7,500 experiences to people in need.

Now expanding to Aberdeen, the initiative will support three local charities in the first month: Home Start Aberdeen; Charlie House and Befriend a Child.

Oli Norman, CEO at Itison Us, said: “Our goal is to create major impact in each of the cities we live and work in. Itison Us will ensure thousands of people across Aberdeen get additional support and the ability to enjoy amazing experiences that put a smile on their face.

“When you think about charity you don’t often think about giving a smile, that’s exactly what Itison Us does.”