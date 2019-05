A fundraising afternoon tea event takes place tomorrow.

Ellon Castle Gardens will host Tea in the Gardens, inviting members of the public to enjoy an afternoon tea in the grounds, provided by the Ellon and District Marie Curie Fundraising Group and Guided Tours of Ellon Castle Gardens.

Tours will take place on the day, beginning at 1pm, 2pm and 3pm, with afternoon tea served from 2pm.

Tickets cost £8 for adults, with children £4. Under 4s are free.