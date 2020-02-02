Saturday night fever: Gym to host 24-hour silent disco to raise money for charity

An Aberdeen gym is holding a unique fundraiser in a bid to help those suffering from mental health issues.

The Warehouse Health Club is holding a 24-hour silent disco next month and wants to find 100 people who are willing to take part.

They will need to be keen to leave all their gadgets at home and be willing to shut out the world for a day.

Manager Andy Gordon has highlighted depression and mental health as a growing issue in society and wants to raise awareness about this through the event.

The Warehouse has partnered up with Mental Health Aberdeen, with all money raised funding memberships of the gym.

It would allow more people to get active and undergo a personalised programme and ongoing support whenever they need it.

Andy said: “Physical health can be just as important as mental health and when you make improvements in your fitness it releases feel-good chemicals.

“Being a personal trainer, I’ve seen a massive difference in people by spending one-on-one time with them.

“They come to the gym for a variety of different things from losing weight to fixing other issues such as anxiety and depression.

“Getting to know someone and make them feel welcome and safe is an important part of this job and raising awareness about this is important.”

The gym hopes to raise £7,500 through this event and has invited businesses to take part as well.

In addition to the 24-hour challenge, there is also an opportunity to participate in teams and blocks of four and six hours.

There will be toilet, food and water breaks during the effort as well.

Andy has seen first hand the impact exercise can have on people and hopes this fundraiser will get more people active.

He said: “I’ve seen the confidence people can gain when they actually have someone to spend time with them, talking about exercise but also about food and their other habits.

“We help to create a better environment for people where they can share their thoughts and get active.

“People talk down about mental health and depression but we need to make it more positive.”

The fundraiser starts on February 8, at 6am and finishes 24 hours later.

To get involved, visit the Warehouse Health Club on Mearns Street to sign up.