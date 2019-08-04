Grandmother Carol has two feet of hair chopped for Little Princess charity

An Aberdeen grandmother has had 24 inches (61cm) of her hair chopped off for charity.

Carol Afriyie, 49, from the Cornhill area of the city, had her hair cut after growing it for two years to donate it to The Little Princess Trust.

The grandmother-of-two was inspired after hearing of someone else doing the same thing. The charity turns donated locks into wigs for cancer victims.

The change in her look comes as she celebrated her 50th birthday this week.

Carol, who works as a support worker for Aberdeen City Council, has so far raised £140 for the charity alongside donating her hair.

She said: “I was a nervous wreck getting my hair cut. I had no idea why I was so nervous but the staff at Saks were lovely.

“I just saw something on Facebook or Instagram for someone else cutting off their hair and it made me want to do it.

“I looked online for a charity that takes hair and The Little Princess Trust was the first one that came up. I looked on the website and the stories on there are amazing.

“I can just imagine a little girl getting her wig for the first time.

“If I can inspire one other person to donate their hair I think I will be happy.”

Carol, who is originally from Fife, got her hair cut at Saks hairdressers at Union Square Shopping Centre on Saturday.

Carol’s hair was in a high pony tail before being cut to be given to the trust, which provides wigs free of charge to children and young people up to the age of 24, who have lost their hair due to cancer.

She said: “After telling everyone at work that I wanted to donate my hair, my line manager told me about Saks hairdressers which were offering 100 free haircuts for those donating to the Little Princess Trust.

“I knew it was fate stepping in and I absolutely had to contact them and secure my appointment.

“I think this is the longest I have gone before changing my hair. I hoped it would be like Katy Perry had it a few years ago when it was really short.”

This weekend Carol will celebrate her big birthday with her daughter Grace, 28, and son George Brodie, 33, as well as granddaughters Courtney, 10, and Alana, 6.

To donate go to: http://bit.ly/2YuXEPO.