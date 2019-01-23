Charities urged to sign up for Aberdeen’s BHGE 10K run

North-east charities are being urged to register for a famous fundraising 10k road run.

Organisers of the 2019 BHGE 10K Running Festival are calling on charitable organisations to step forward and register for a chance to be part of this year’s festival.

Baker Hughes, a GE company, and registered charity Sport Aberdeen, have two spaces to fill before the event on Sunday 5 May.

They are urging all not-for-profit organisations interested in taking part, having fun and raising money to sign up to the 2019 waiting list.

Sport Aberdeen’s director of healthy and active communities, Keith Gerrard, said: “The BHGE 10K Running Festival is a fantastic example of how partnership working allows us to bring great events to the north-east, while raising money for very deserving causes.

“We strongly urge local charities to put themselves forward for the chance to become part of this long-standing event.

“We look forward to welcoming two new charities on board for 2019 and hope that both new and old faces will sign up for the 32nd year of the race.”

The deadline to register interest is Friday January 25 at noon.