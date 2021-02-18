Charities urged to sign up as Kiltwalk goes virtual for second time

A philanthropist is urging charities struggling because of the Covid-19 pandemic to get involved in the Kiltwalk this year.

Sir Tom Hunter has called on every good cause across the country to boost their coronavirus-hit incomes by taking part in Scotland’s Virtual Kiltwalk event in the spring.

Last year’s physical event was postponed on the back of the pandemic lockdown and the 2021 gathering has also gone the same way.

But the pandemic did not stop kind-hearted people in the north-east raising cash with £150,000 coming from the fundraisers.

Sir Tom donated another £150,000 and the combined total of £300,000 was handed out to more than 150 charities across the region struggling amid the coronavirus crisis.

This year’s virtual event takes place between Friday April 23 and Sunday 25 and Sir Tom wants it to be a “lifeline” for all charities.

He said: “I want Kiltwalk to be the lifeline for your charities and help you do good in your communities. The need has never been greater and Kiltwalk is one of the few remaining events still enabling fundraising to go ahead.

“Every Scottish charity is welcome. My message is: take my money and go and do good with it. Last year we had 906 charities involved. This year, let’s get more than 2,000. Why isn’t every charity in Scotland getting involved?

“One of the key fundamentals of The Hunter Foundation is that we give people a hand up, not a handout. When we look back, I think the Kiltwalk will be one of the most important things The Hunter Foundation has ever done. Where else in the world can you do this?”

Kiltwalkers are invited to don a bit of tartan and complete any socially distanced challenge they wish, from walking, running, cycling, hopping, skipping or jumping on a trampoline, to raise funds for the charity of their choice.

The Hunter Foundation will also boost all cash raised by the Virtual Kiltwalk by 50%

Donna Paterson-Harvie, who established mental health charity, Neil’s Hugs Foundation, after losing her son to suicide nine years ago, welcomed Sir Tom’s call.

She said: “The last Virtual Kiltwalk was tremendous for us. We had 128 official walkers and a few stragglers on the day last year, all wearing our T-shirts around the community where we are based. So, not only did we raise funds, but we also raised awareness – which is very important for a small charity like ours.

“We had people up mountains, doing burlesque dancing, riding bikes – just doing anything they could, and we will be doing the same again this year. We’ve asked everyone to bring a friend and we hope our numbers will double this year.”

For further information about the Kiltwalk visit www.thekiltwalk.co.uk