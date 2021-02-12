Charities to benefit from Aberdeen firm’s rugby sweepstake

A trio of charities will benefit from an Aberdeen company’s Six Nations rugby fundraiser.

Subsea and marine recruitment specialist ETPM raised more than £3,350 for three charities in the first weekend of its annual Super Saturday sweepstake.

The figure has already surpassed this year’s target of £2,000 and is an 111% increase on the total raised last year.

People taking part in the sweepstake have to predict the winner of each match in the Six Nations rugby tournament and also Scotland’s overall points total.

The funds raised have come from sweepstake admission fees and donations.

Now, in the lead up to the second weekend of action, the team at ETPM has doubled its target total to £4,000 and is hoping for plenty of help to get across the fundraising try line by continuing to donate throughout the tournament.

This is the sixth year that ETPM has organised and run the sweepstake and in that time it has raised more than £10,000 for good causes.

This year’s recipients are Aberdeen North Foodbank, NHS Grampian Endowment Fund and Alzheimer Scotland.

Jay Smith, recruitment manager at ETPM, said: “We have been blown away by the generosity of participants so far.

“Given the challenges that everyone has been through over the past year we thought that the target of £2000 was ambitious, but to exceed it by so much after just the first weekend of rugby is fantastic and we’re looking forward to building on that as the tournament progresses.

“2020 was difficult for many of us, but many charities in particular have really suffered with the impact of the pandemic drastically reducing donations and their ability to hold fundraising events. This is especially hard in a year where their services are needed more than ever before.

“That’s why we really want to raise as much as possible for this year’s nominated charities.”

It is too late to enter the sweepstake but the company is continuing to invite donations.

For more information visit