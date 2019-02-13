Charities face extra charges for events held in Aberdeen

Event organisers including charities could face new charges if a proposed shake-up of licensing and safety rules goes ahead.

Some events and activities in Aberdeen need a public entertainment licence (PELs). These carry a charge of up to £1,390.

The list of events needing PELs could grow to include those using inflatable play equipment and endurance events, such as Cancer Research UK’s Pretty Muddy obstacle course at Hazlehead Park.

Charity white-collar boxing events, go-karting, trampolining and fun runs could also be added.

Discussions are at an early stage and no decision has been made about whether changes will be made and any licence fees would be set to cover council costs, rather than to profit.

“It’s disappointing that, if these proposals go ahead, it could cost the charity more to stage events in Aberdeen,” said Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life in Scotland national events manager Susan Johnstone.

Aberdeen City Council, which issues PELs, consulted police and environmental health officers to see if the list of events covered by them is fit for purpose.

A new report said Police Scotland suggested requiring PELs for “endurance events like Pretty Muddy and running events which exceed say 100 (runners)”.

The suggestion is the licence would consider environmental issues, such as a commitment to clean up the park after the event.

Police also suggested Ultra White-Collar Boxing should be added to the list.

“We generally see it connected to fundraising for a charity. However, I think the charity element is immaterial – it is a risk event,” said the police.

The environmental health team said in the submission it favours adding motorsports such as rallying, go-karting, inflatable play equipment and trampolining.

Such changes could force event organisers to pay fees between £85 and £1,390.

The top fee would let organisers hold an event for more than 1,500 people for three years.

The report goes to the council’s licensing committee on Tuesday, asking it to approve an updated list of events requiring PELs and to invite comments before it discusses the issue on April 23.

Mrs Johnstone added: “Last year those who participated in Aberdeen’s Race For Life and Pretty Muddy events raised more than £163,000 towards cancer research.

“Before introducing any new tariffs, we’d urge the council to consider the impact on good causes and ensure the costs involved in staging charity events aren’t prohibitive.”

A spokeswoman for Ultra Events, which organises white-collar boxing events at venues such as the AECC and Beach Ballroom, said: “Participants in our events help raise over £16.7 million for Cancer Research UK. We have an impeccable safety record.”

Kim Burns, who helps organise Cove Gala, which is already covered by PELs, said: “If the licensing documentation gets more complex it will be okay as long as the council offers enough help in completing it.

“I just hope it doesn’t add to the cost of applying.”

The council does not comment on reports before they go to committee.

A council officer quoted in the report said there should be flexibility for council officers to decide if events and activities need a PEL based on scale and risk.