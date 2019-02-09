North-east charities given share of £10,000 TSB cash

Several north-east charities are set to receive a financial boost thanks to a major bank.

TSB has donated a share of £10,000 to four local organisations as part of its £150,000 Local Community Fund project.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The Denis Law Legacy Trust, Sunrise Partnership SCIO, Create Aberdeen and Grampian Disability Sport will all receive money to help fund a variety of projects.

TSB’s head of community Bola Gibson said: “TSB is all about people helping people. I’m delighted we can support these charities’ valuable work with this donation.”