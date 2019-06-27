Charities concern over wait time for eye appointments in Aberdeen

A national charity has raised concerns over waiting times for eye appointments in the north-east.

Royal Blind, which supports blind and partially sighted people in Scotland, has criticised the average 143-day wait for a hospital appointment in the north-east in the first quarter of 2019.

Although the figures mark a slight improvement on the previous three months, the target waiting time is just 84 days (12 weeks).

NHS Grampian is one of only six health boards to miss the targets.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Royal Blind chief executive Mark O’Donnell said: “This is deeply concerning because for many eye conditions it is essential they are treated quickly to secure the best outcome for the patient.

“It is vital that health boards now act to ensure all health boards meet waiting time guarantees for ophthalmology patients.”

A spokesman for NHS Grampian said: “We are aware of issues regarding waiting times in this area and are working hard to resolve the problem and we continue to provide the best service we can in the current circumstances.

“It is also important to emphasise patients in the most urgent need of treatment are seen as a matter of priority.”