Aberdeen charities win big with lottery funding

An Aberdeen community centre and a domestic abuse charity have been awarded a cash windfall in the latest round of National Lottery funding.

Inchgarth Community Centre has received a £150,000 grant to employ a new development worker to expand the team of staff to deliver more activities.

Pathways Services Limited will get £86,415 to help continue to deliver a counselling service for women who have experienced domestic abuse.

In addition, two Angus-based organisations received cash boosts, including the Montrose Playhouse Project which was awarded £350,000, the highest share of the £5 million pot.

Paul O’Connor, chairman of Inchgarth Community Centre, was thrilled when he received the news about the funding, which will last for three years and allow them to deliver more activities for the most at-need members of the public.

He said: “We were absolutely super chuffed when we were told about the funding, which will allow us to sustain all our services and continue to support disabled groups, kids groups and plenty of other groups.

“It will allow us to employ a new full-time member of staff, which I’m interviewing people for this week, and will hopefully have someone in place by Friday.

“The money will also help us sustain another full-time post and use that for our programme of events and to keep the building in good shape.

“It puts us in a really good place and it is good that they believe in our work and see the importance of what we do.”

Approximately 1,000 members of the community attend the Inchgarth centre, with 170 volunteers helping the many groups that are put on.

They include taekwondo, knitting clubs and various after-school activities.

Mr O’Connor added: “This funding is an absolute godsend for us as it can go towards many different initiatives that can be delivered and shows you our hard work is paying off.

“We get knockbacks as well but this is a huge success and will supply three years of sustainability. It is not just a quick fix.

“Every pound we get will be turned into £100 and I’m ready to get started.”

Pathways will use their award to continue running a much-needed counselling service for women, both in the city and across rural Aberdeenshire, who have experienced domestic abuse.

Manager of the service Malcolm Pritchard was pleased to receive the funding and highlighted how important it will be to the charity.

He said: “We are delighted to have secured funding from The National Lottery to help us continue to provide the only dedicated domestic abuse counselling service in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

“This money will make a huge difference to women who have experienced abuse and will provide a flexible approach including either telephone or face-to-face counselling, which means our service is accessible to women no matter how remote their location.

“This support from the National Lottery Community Fund is absolutely crucial and we welcome their ongoing support.”

In Angus, the Montrose Playhouse Project received a substantial amount which means they can officially kick off their plans to build a cinema in a disused swimming pool site.

The £350,000 will be added to their main capital costs pot which puts them on £2.8m, just £3,000 shy of the funding goal.

Now they are more than 90% there, Angus Council has given them permission to start building.

David Paton, chairman of the project, was excited to kick off proceedings.

He said: “We are trying to raise £3.1m towards the capital costs of converting the former swimming pool into a three-screen cinema which will also include a cafe and bar.

“It will be a social and cultural hub which will benefit various social groups, including those suffering from dementia and poor mental health.

“This money will allow us to get going on site, hopefully in February, where the first task would be to make the building watertight by replacing the roof.

“Then the biggest challenge will be filling in the pool with a new steel frame before covering it with a concrete lid, where the cinema screens will go.”

Brechin Buccaneers Cricket Club was rewarded £113,545 which the group will use to host a variety of social, recreational and educational activities for the community.

Overall the National Lottery Community Fund (NLCF) has handed out more than £5.6m in their latest round of awards.

NCLF Scotland Director, Neil Ritch, said: “It’s thanks to the generosity of National Lottery players that we are today announcing over £5 million to 49 life-changing projects across Scotland.

“Some of this funding will make a real difference to the lives of thousands of women and children across the country, from Aberdeenshire to the Scottish Borders, by providing them with vital support at a time when they need it the most.”

Last year they gave out more than £36m of National Lottery funding to community projects across Scotland. More than 1,291 projects benefitted from this, enabling people and communities to bring their ideas to life.

