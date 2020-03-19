North-east charities call for help during coronavirus outbreak

Charities have begged the public to offer their support now more than ever, with many events being postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Organisations across the country that depend on volunteers and donations to carry out their work have already made changes to make sure they can still offer their services.

The Aberdeen Kiltwalk, which was due to take place on June 7, was called off and will be rescheduled for later in the year. But entrepreneur Sir Tom Hunter, urged people to continue collecting funds and sponsorships for their chosen causes, and pledged to increase every donation by 50%.

While the event will no longer go ahead as planned, he announced plans to distribute the money after entries close on May 7, rather than holding on to them until a new event date is set.

The Archie Foundation, the official charity of the Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital, supports sick youngsters and their families across the north-east, Orkney and Shetland.

A statement from the charity said: “All the support offered by The Archie Foundation is generously funded by the local community, through a mix of charity-led and supporter-led fundraising events.

“Within less than 48 hours, Covid-19 had decimated the charity’s fundraising calendar, wiping hundreds of thousands of pounds off projected income.”

