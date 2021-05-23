Dapperly-dressed gentlemen raise over £9,000 for charity with group motorcycle ride

A herd of dapperly-dressed gentlemen took their motorcycles out for a gentle ride in the north-east to raise funds for Movember on Sunday.

Over 40 motorcyclists took part in this year’s Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride which began in Aberdeen.

The chaps, who hit the road at 9am riding a selection of vintage motorcycles, managed to raise £9,193 for the charity Movember.

Lenny Webster, the event host, said: “The ride went really well, everybody seemed to have a good time and arrived there nice and safe with smiles on their faces.

“Because of the pandemic there’s not been a lot of social interaction so it was nice to have this and get people out again. There’s a lot of guys whos bikes haven’t been out all winter, or they’ve been apprehensive about getting back into society but they came along because it was Covid safe and it was nice for them to come out and see the people they’d normally go on rides with.”

The ride ended in Banchory where the well-dressed gentlemen were greeted by people lining the streets and cheering them on.

Mr Webster said: “One of the biggest moments really was coming through Banchory we decided to take a route that came through the town, it was fantastic, there was actually people lining the streets and coming out from their doors along the side of the road waving us on and giving us a good cheer.

“That was pretty special to get that sort of feedback and appreciation for what we were doing.”

The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride fundraiser is still open for donations.