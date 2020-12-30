Charges to be reintroduced at north-east car parks

Council bosses have reminded north-east residents that car park charges will be reintroduced from next week.

Aberdeenshire Council temporarily halted charges for use of its public car parks due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, the local authority has confirmed members of the public will have to pay again from January 4.

But the council is encouraging cashless payments, either through contactless technology available at all parking machines or through a mobile phone app.

In a statement, Aberdeenshire Council said: “Charging is a way of managing the turnover within our pay and display car-parks to ensure availability for shoppers and other visitors to our town centres during the day and it helps bring our facilities closer to covering their own costs.

“Motorists can pay at machines using coins or card payment via chip or contactless technology.

“You can also pay via cashless parking provider RingGo by using a mobile device or PC which removes the need to use a machine.

“All machines are now linked to the hand-held enforcement equipment used by staff to verify which vehicles have paid – improving customer experience should you forget to display your ticket.”

Aberdeen City Council has continued to charge for use of its car parks.