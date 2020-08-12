Chaos in Aberdeen following flash floods

Schools were cancelled on the first day back, roads shut and businesses and properties flooded following thunderstorms in the city.

Heavy rains and thunder and lightning hit the region in the early hours of yesterday morning.

In the 90 minute period between 7.15am and 8.45am around 1,170 lightning strikes were recorded by website LightningMaps.org.

Flash flooding led to a ward at the city’s maternity hospital being evacuated as well as the kennel block of an animal rehoming centre.

Cars were also left submerged in several locations across the city, including on Holburn Street and also Polmuir Road, which often floods with heavy rainfall.

And numerous roads across the city were closed or impassable to traffic yesterday due to the heavy rainfall.

It was due to be the first day back at school for many children until parents were informed many buildings in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire would be closed due to weather issues.

This included Fernielea School, Greenbrae School, St Joseph’s RC School, Harlaw Academy, Broomhill School, Kirkhill School and Kittybrewster School in Aberdeen.

Brimmond School, Dyce School, Ferryhill School, Gilcomstoun School, Milltimber School, Riverbank School, Tullos School, Westpark School and Woodside School were all closed to pupils.

A delayed opening took place at Abbotswell School, Charleston School and Walker Road School.

A postnatal ward at Aberdeen’s maternity hospital was also evacuated yesterday morning after heavy rain caused damage.

Patients in the Summerfield Ward were forced to move elsewhere in the hospital due to the incident.

An NHS Grampian spokesman said: “As a result of this morning’s heavy rain, one of our postnatal wards, Summerfield Ward, has suffered damage.

“All affected patients have been relocated appropriately within the rest of the maternity hospital.

“Although Summerfield Ward will remain closed for the rest of today, Aberdeen Maternity Hospital remains open, providing care which is appropriate and safe.

“Visiting arrangements are not affected and remain the same with birth partners able to attend during child birth, but otherwise visiting remains suspended.”

Mrs Murray’s Home for Stray Dogs and Cats in Seaton was also affected by flooding.

The bottom kennel block had to be evacuated and the exercise runs were also affected.

The access road was also covered by water making it very difficult to pass through.

Centre manager Marie Simpson said she was humbled by the level of support the home had been shown. Staff had asked for donations of dry blankets and food for the dogs to replace what had been ruined, and were inundated with items.

She said: “Obviously it affected everyone so suddenly, it came up so quickly. In the space of about half an hour the bottom kennel block was flooded.

“I haven’t seen flooding that bad in a long, long time. The back kennel block was the worst affected, it was a mad rush to get all the dogs out.

“Luckily we had space for them all in another kennel. They were quite happy, none of them were too badly flooded. It was the staff who were soggy.

“We got all the water out and cleaned and disinfected everything but we’ll have to leave it for a few days or a week to dry out.

“We’ve been inundated with donations, we’ve been really well supported. We’ve been really humbled, people have been really generous, especially with everything else that’s going on.”

© John Owen

Ferryhill resident John Owen captured an image of Polmuir Road with several cars half submerged, close to a sign that warns the road is liable to flooding during extreme weather.

John, who does not live on the street but does live nearby, said he unofficially tracks rainfall.

He said that he estimated Aberdeen had nearly a month’s rainfall in around three hours.

And around two hours after he’d taken a picture of the street, Polmuir Road had cleared with mud and debris left behind.

Roads were also affected across the city. These included Craigshaw Road, Greenwell Road, Coast Road, Golf Road, Holburn Street near its junction with Gray Street, St Andrews Street at its junction with George Street and Garthdee Road.

Other roads such as Mugiemoss Road, Ellon Road near its junction with the AECC, Fraser Road, Trinity Quay and Hutcheon Street were also badly affected, with many others across the city seeing patches of flooding.

The road surface at the corner of Skene Street and Rosemount Viaduct was also cracked and had risen from the road with a collapsed drain.

Shopping centre Bon Accord was also forced to close its doors for several hours after the centre flooded and puddles of water were lying on the floor.

Stores were also affected, with some remaining closed.