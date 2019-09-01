Changing Face of Aberdeen: 1940s aerial images show just how much city communities have transformed in 70 years

Over the past 60 years Aberdeen has been transformed with new communities like Kincorth, Tillydrone and Garthdee being developed.

And this new mapping tool, created by the National Library of Scotland shows just how the Granite City has changed since the 1940s.

The software combines aerial photographs taken between 1944 and 1950 and more recent images of the city to allow users to see how their area has been transformed.

Using this, we created the below graphics to show how a select few areas of the city have changed.

Cove and Altens

Around 10,000 people live to the south of the city in Cove and Altens now. As well as a thriving residential community, there’s also a large manufacturing and industrial presence in the region.

The black and white image, shown above shows the old fishing village of Cove Bay, moving the slider reveals a recent aerial image with the new community of Cove and the spralling industrial estate in Altens.

Kincorth and Garthdee

Development to create Kincorth and expand Garthdee began in the 1950s.

In the old image above there is no sign of Kincorth and only a few properties in the Inchgarth area. Moving the slider shows the massive changes in the area, and includes the industrial areas at Kincorth.

The west of Aberdeen

The old photographs show how much of the west of the city was undeveloped following the war.

Now, where there was once fields and forests we have the communities of Northfield, Mastrick and Tillydrone. The modern health campus at Foresterhill has grown up around Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.