Changes to roads within Hazlehead Park in bid to relieve traffic

The internal roads at Hazlehead Park are to have a one-way system trialled over the coming weeks.

The 12-week testing of a one-way system is primarily designed to relieve congestion at the household waste and recycling centre.

The news comes following months of long queues in the area which have prevented cars from being able to safely access the park.

The changes include a one-way only on Hazlehead Avenue from Queen’s Grove just past the Queen’s Road/King’s Gate roundabout, a left-turn only coming out of recycling centre, and a one-way only for all traffic on Groat’s Road exiting the park.

New signage has been erected to inform people in the park of the one-way systems.

A temporary traffic order has been set up for the changes which will operate from today until 6pm on July 9, 2021.