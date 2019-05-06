Changes to north-east polling stations confirmed ahead of European Parliament elections

A number of north-east polling stations have been confirmed ahead of the upcoming European Parliament election.

Votes can be cast between 7am and 10pm on Thursday May 23 with the votes counted on Sunday May 26.

Numerous polling stations have been relocated with replacement ones set up at Destiny Church and Community Hall, Portsoy; Fordyce Street Public Hall, Rosehearty; Crimond Community Centre, Fraserburgh; Rhynie School, Rhynie and Lonach Hall, Strathdon.

Only those who are registered will be able to cast their vote on the day of the election.

Aberdeenshire Council is encouraging people across the region to register as the deadline of Tuesday May 7 is rapidly approaching.

The full details of each polling station can be found on the local authority’s website.

To register to vote visit www.gov.uk/registertovote.