Changes to north-east flu vaccination programme confirmed

Significant changes are to be the flu vaccination programme in the north-east.

NHS Grampian has confirmed that immunisations will move from GP practices to dedicated clinics.

It is expected that the number of flu vaccinations will rise this year, as more groups are being offered the jab due to Covid-19.

Clinics will be set up in a number of locations, including secondary schools and community spaces including sports halls, churches and other large venues that allow social distancing to be put in place.

Dr Simon Hilton, immunisation co-ordinator for NHS Grampian, said: “The biggest change will be that individuals who previously got their free flu vaccination from their GP will now be invited to attend a local vaccination clinic instead.

“We always give very strong encouragement to people in those groups to come forward and get their flu vaccine.

“We are now living with a global pandemic, making it even more important that people in the at-risk groups are immunised. Flu adapts and changes constantly. It is not just a bad cold; it is a virus which can make people seriously ill and, unfortunately, claims lives every winter.”

Those who will be offered a free flu vaccine include children between two and five, children in Primary 1-7, pregnant women, heath care workers, social care workers providing direct care, unpaid carers, 55-64 year olds, those over 65, anyone with an underlying medical condition such as asthma, COPD or diabetes and anyone who lives with someone in the shielding category.