Changes to immigration laws will create ‘significant challenges’ for Aberdeen charity

Plans to change the UK’s immigration policy would create “significant challenges” for an Aberdeen social care charity.

Home secretary Priti Patel announced proposals to move to a points-based immigration system last month.

It includes alterations to the salary threshold under which people would be eligible to live and work in the country.

But VSA chief executive Kenneth Simpson said that under the new rules none of the charity’s employees from overseas would be classed as “skilled” – meaning they would be unable to work for the organisation.

VSA has nearly 700 staff across Aberdeen with around 10% of those being European Union citizens.

Mr Simpson said: “The UK Government’s planned immigration policy, due to be implemented in January 2021, has the potential to cause significant recruitment challenges for VSA.

“Currently 10% of our workforce are EU citizens and the new proposed points-based system would mean none of these individuals would qualify under the new scheme.

“It will be a real challenge if we no longer have access to this hugely valuable pool of talent from which to recruit our future workforce.

“This policy is going to seriously affect the health and social care industry.”

The UK Government wants to introduce a points-based immigration system, which was promised in the Conservatives’ manifesto ahead of December’s General Election.

Workers would have to reach 70 points to be able to work in the UK.

Speaking English and having the offer of a job at an appropriate skill level gives workers 50 points.

More points would be awarded for the salary on offer.

Aberdeen Central MSP Kevin Stewart revealed he had met bosses at VSA to discuss their concerns over the proposed policy.

He said: “I met VSA to hear first-hand the difficulties they face because of the Tories’ immigration proposals which are quite frankly an insult to Scotland.”

A UK Government spokesman insisted organisations would still be able to access the staff required.

He added: “We are working alongside employers to ensure the workforce has the right number of people to meet increasing demands and have recently launched a national recruitment campaign.”