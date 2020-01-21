Bus routes changed after Aberdeen road closure

The routes of several buses travelling through the city centre will be temporarily changed due to a road closure.

First Aberdeen has advised that a number of changes will be in place from January 26 due to the one-way closure of Union Terrace southbound.

Those affected are services 3, 3A, 3B, 12 and 20.

For the duration of the works, which are being carried out due to the refurbishment of Union Terrace Gardens, service 3 will be diverted from Rosemount Viaduct via Schoolhill, Broad Street and Union Street while heading towards Cove and Charleston.

Service 12 will divert en route to Torry from Blackfriars Street via Schoolhill, Union Street and Bridge Street, while Number 20 towards Balnagask Circle will divert from Gallowgate via Broad Street, Union Street and Bridge Street.

New bus stops will be created on the diverted routes.