Changes to school transport as icy conditions make north-east road treacherous

A number of schools across the north-east have been forced to make changes to buses this morning due to icy conditions.

Inverurie Academy

ABC (Bain’s) running from the Keithhall area (contract number SS649E) will not operate this morning due to poor road conditions in the local area. Students who are scheduled to have prelims this morning, but who are unable to attend school today should see Dr Drysdale on their return to arrange an alternative time.

As far as we know, all other transport runs are operating as usual this morning, although may be slightly slower than usual as the drivers take extra care.

Banchory Academy

The SI8101 Mill of Cammie/ Strachan/ Glen Dye bus is running up to an hour behind schedule due to road conditions

Craigievar School

School open but transport cancelled due to challenging road conditions on the side roads.

Methlick School

Fiona’s bus will be operating pick up points today due to the snow and ice. 8.30 am, Monteach Road and 8.40 am Ythan Joinery.

Midmar School

No school transport will operate today. The school is open for those who can travel safely

Insch School

June’s bus – No Templecroft bus running today. Also Ian’s no bus for Hillside Croft

The Gordon Schools

Reids of Rhynies connectors F-NS644P no picking up at Ronan Cottage or The Watermill. Contract F-NS644O not picking up at Wheedlemont. Other pick ups will be attempted.

Stagecoach 231 is running approximately 15 minutes late.

Westfield School

Morag and Eric’s Central run has had to turn back between Memsie and Strichen. They will not be continuing with further country pick ups but will pick up the town pupils.

Rab and Alana will contact any families where they not able to attend to pick up. The Rosehearty and Fraserburgh parts of the run will be as normal.

All other buses are running as usual.

Ellon Academy

Watermill 631G to Collieston cannot get down the hill into the village. Watermill 631H to Slains cannot navigate the hill into the village.

Victoria Coaches (Ellon buses including main Newburgh bus and feeder) are stuck at Toll of Birness due to earlier accident. Pupils should please return home

Keithhall School

ABC Bains is not operating today. Please bring and collect your child from school if safe to do so.

Alford Academy

SS604C Watermill Coaches (Cushnie/Muir of Fowlis)

Connecting transport ONLY not running: F-SI604 (Jane Duncan) – connects to Peace’s Echt bus; RS Coaches F-SS604L and 604M – connect to Peace’s Sauchen/Midmar

Running a partial route: Connecting F-SS604U (Lords Throat) – Arthur cannot access properties on his part of route, Bill will try and pick up on his part of route.

Manor Park School