Changes planned for Aberdeen care body in bid to save £28m in five years

A body that brings together health and social care services in Aberdeen will change the way it operates to save more than £28 million over the next five years.

Aberdeen’s Integration Joint Board (IJB) brings together services provided by NHS Grampian and social services provided by Aberdeen City Council. It is also referred to as Aberdeen Health and Social Care Partnership.

It helps ensure measures are in place for patients’ care to be suitable upon leaving hospital and also funds locum doctors.

IJB members met to discuss the body’s “medium term financial framework” – its budget between the start of this April and the end of March 2025.

They were told it would need to find savings of £28.251,000 by 2025 amid rising costs due to wage increases and inflation.

And to do this they will change the way the IJB operates, which will include reducing its use of locum staff, to help reduce costs.

It must find £5,690,000 in savings in the 2020-21 tax year, £6,097,000 in 2021-22, £5.219,000 in 2022-23, £5.514,000 in 2023-24 and £5.731,000 in 2024-25.

IJB will get £330m in funding – £94m from the council and £236m from NHS Grampian.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

AHSCP’s chief finance officer Alex Stephen said at yesterday’s meeting of the IJB: “As part of this budget we have redesigned services to reduce costs.

“We are working closely with all staff to ensure they are aware of our financial framework.”

He added that the IJB overspent by £2.5m in 2019-20 due to increased demand on services and matters outwith their control, such as the rising cost of treatments and medicines.

Plans for the next 12 months will see the way the IJB operates altered, with services realigned to reduce costs.

That would involve the use of locum staff being reduced and current duties being redistributed to permanent staff.

IJB chairwoman councillor Sarah Duncan said: “I don’t think we can afford to underestimate the pressures we are facing as a health and social care partnership.

“It’s not just about funding coming in.

“It’s also about the demand which is being placed on services, and managing demand is a lot more difficult than managing finances.

“That is why we fundamentally need to change the way we do things and engage with the public.”