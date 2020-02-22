Changes needed for Aberdeen city centre to entice shoppers in

Improving the city centre and diversifying services will entice people back into the area, an Aberdeen shopping centre boss has said.

Due to difficulties in the retail sector, previously held long-term plans have been put on the back burner.

Expansion plans approved in 2017 were to include a 8,500 sq m extension for shops, offices and restaurants, as well as a roof over part of George Street, a 170-bed hotel and 50 flats – however the sector has been said to have “changed significantly” since.

Centre manager Craig Stevenson said: “Bon Accord is always looking for ways to give shoppers new reasons to visit and to add value to our city centre surroundings.

“The future plans for the centre are constantly evolving and we are confident we will continue to offer a space that will surprise and delight customers, whil adapting to suit the changing marketplace.

“We have put forward plans for George Street because I think there is opportunities to develop that space for both retail and other uses.

“However, since the plans were put forward, the retail market specifically has changed significantly and continues to change significantly and as a city, our need for space has changed as well.

“It’s not to say it won’t come to pass but not right now because of the market we’re in at the moment.”

Mr Stevenson said that in order to boost retail in the city, there needs to be a change in view, as well as more creative offerings to entice people in, as the way people shop has changed, and they are now spending money on “experiences”.

He added: “I think Aberdeen is now no different from any other city in the UK and it’s looking at how it’s using its space in the city centre and what was traditionally retail is now being considered for other uses.

“Research shows that in the next decade we’re going to need a lot less space for retail, the retailers are likely to want to relocate to the space that is best for them and whether that’s the highest footfall or where their customers are, and that’s going to leave other space that’s going to need to be repurposed.

“I think as a city we need to try to shape that change. I believe the customer experience and visitor experience is more important than it ever has been before, and we’ve got to try to understand what visitors to our city are looking for, and indeed what’s putting them off coming to the city.

“Part of that, I believe, is to make Union Street more pedestrian friendly than it is at the moment which will improve the environment and ultimately attract new retailer occupiers there – that possibly won’t come in the current environment.”