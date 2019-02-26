Changes in jet stream set to bring cooler weather to north-east

While the north-east, and much of the UK enjoys unseasonably warm weather, the Met Office has warned it looks set to change.

Later this week the jet stream, which is responsible for the country seeing record temperatures is to change shape.

At the moment the ‘meandering’ jet stream is bringing warm air across the UK.

However, as the weekend approaches it will begin to flatten.

This change will make the weather less mild and more changeable.

Across the country, Wednesday is expected to start foggy with some frost but it is expected to be dry and bright throughout the day.

Heavy showers are possible on Thursday as temperatures struggle to breach 11C (51.8F) or 12C (53.6F).

Friday, March 1, will mark the first day of meteorological spring and is expected to be mostly dry before a wet weekend.