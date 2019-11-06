Change to opening hours at north-east minor injury units

Opening hours at three north-east minor injury units are to change from Monday.

At the meeting of the Integration Joint Board in July, it was agreed hours would be amended for the units at Aboyne Hospital, Stonehaven’s Kincardine Community Hospital and Turriff Community Hospitals.

As a result of the changes, which come into force this Monday, the minor injury units (MIU) in Aboyne and Kincardine Community Hospitals will be open from 8am until 10pm seven days a week.

The MIU at Turriff Community Hospital will be open from 8am until 6pm seven days a week.

The sites are open to treat anyone over the age of two, providing the injury has not been suffered within 48 hours.

Staff can treat patients with minor issues such as cuts and grazes, stitch or glue wounds, treat infected wounds, or treat and care for strains or sprains and assess if a bone is broken.