Change to law to protect police dogs welcomed by north-east MSP

A north-east politician who campaigned for a change in the law to protect service animals has welcomed a legal change.

Liam Kerr, MSP for the region and the shadow justice secretary, last year started a petition aimed at making it a specific offence to harm dogs, horses and other animals used by the emergency services.

It was signed by more than 56,000 people – and the Scottish Government has now said it will bring forward legislation.

The new rule means anyone who kills or badly injures a police dog could be jailed or fined.

It will also make it easier to prosecute offenders, as the defence of “fear of attack” will be removed.

The law has already been changed in other parts of the UK.

The legislation will become known as Finn’s law after Finn, a former police dog from Hertfordshire who had to fight for his life after being repeatedly stabbed by a suspect while protecting his handler, PC Dave Wardell.

Mr Kerr said it was a real victory for Finn, PC Wardell and for those who signed the petition.

He added: “We are delighted Finn’s Law will be implemented in Scotland, as it has been in the rest of the UK. We have consistently argued service animals, dogs and horses deserve our gratitude and greater protection.”

He added: “The implementation of Finn’s Law in Scotland will mean service animals are given appropriate legal protection.

“This successful campaign has created a positive outcome from the brutal stabbing of Police Dog Finn – we are thrilled he is here to see it.”

Minister for Rural Affairs Mairi Gougeon, who has met Finn and PC Wardell, said: “Like so many of our service animals, Finn selflessly put himself in the way of danger in order to protect us and was very nearly killed in the process.

“Thankfully he survived and, after some equally tenacious campaigning from Dave, they were able to have the law changed in England to provide service animals with the protection they deserve.”