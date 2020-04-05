Change of plan for Aberdeen health centre set to be Scotland’s first medical marijuana clinic

A health practice hoping to become Scotland’s first medical marijuana clinic has changed its proposed location from Aberdeen.

Sapphire Medical Clinic was set to open Scotland’s first medical marijuana clinic in Aberdeen.

Initially, the company planned to move into the Blackberry Clinic in Bridge of Don.

However, the business now wants to move into the ROC Private Clinic on the Westhill Business Park, on Peregrine Road.

Patients with conditions such as chronic pain and MS would be able to get a GP prescription and go to Sapphire to get cannabis in the form of oil, gel or flowers.

Sapphire has a clinic in London and wants to expand in 13 UK cities including Manchester, Birmingham and Aberdeen – the only Scottish location in its expansion plans.