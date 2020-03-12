Change in coronavirus advice issued by Government but no school closures

Nicola Sturgeon has today announced a change to the Government’s advice on coronavirus, adding the current advice is for schools not to close.

It comes as new figures show 60 confirmed cases in Scotland, an increase of 24 in just one day.

There are also seven confirmed cases in the north-east.

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the UK has moved from the contain phase into the delay phase, where the objective is to slow down the spread of coronavirus and reduce numbers infected at the peak.

She said another key focus will be to protect those groups in society that early data suggests is more at risk.

From Friday, anyone with symptoms indicative of coronavirus should self-isolate for seven days, she said.

Ms Sturgeon said the Covid-19 symptoms include fever and a persistent cough.

She said unless symptoms do not clear up within a few days, or anyone infected is deteriorating, they do not need to call their GP or NHS24.

She added there will not be routine tests on everyone who has coronavirus symptoms, but surveillance will continue.

Ms Sturgeon said: “The decision has been taken that we have now moved from a contain phase into the delay phase where the objective is to seek to slow down the spread of the virus, to reduce the numbers who will be infected at the peak, the number infected at any one time.”

She added it is not the advice right now that schools, colleges or universities should close.

If this changes, schools could be closed until summer.

However, schools are being told overseas trips should not go ahead.

Ms Sturgeon confirmed the Scottish Government has taken the decision to advise gatherings of more than 500 people be cancelled from the start of next week.

She said a clear definition will be provided, but the advice relates to gatherings that potentially have an impact on emergency services.

She told a press conference at the Scottish Government headquarters in Edinburgh she would not consider church services in that way, but football or rugby matches – due to their size and need for dedicated ambulance services – should be reconsidered.

She said: “Progressively, the next few weeks are going to have services under acute pressure. I feel an obligation to remove as many unnecessary burdens as I can.”

