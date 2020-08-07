Chancellor Rishi Sunak rules out extra Treasury cash for Aberdeen to ease the blow of return to lockdown

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has indicated the Treasury will not provide extra cash for Aberdeen to help the city with the reimposition of lockdown restrictions.

On a visit to Scotland, Mr Sunak said it was for the Scottish Government to provide support during local lockdowns, as he warned the UK Government’s furlough scheme cannot go on indefinitely.

The UK Government has spent £33.8 billion supporting the payrolls of 9.6 million workers, including almost one million Scots, during the coronavirus crisis.

But the furlough scheme is due to end in October.

Heading north of the border to publicise the billions that the Treasury has spent on supporting people during the pandemic, Mr Sunak was asked if there would be more help for Aberdeen.

“The Scottish Government no doubt will be talking to Aberdeen and providing whatever support they think is appropriate in those circumstances,” the Chancellor said.

Mr Sunak added that local business support was a “devolved matter” and therefore the responsibility of the Scottish Government.

“The Scottish Government has done slightly different things in how they’ve decided to support businesses and that’s absolutely their right and I’m sure they will be looking at that,” he added.

The Chancellor also repeated the UK Government’s line that now was not the time for a second Scottish independence referendum because efforts should be focused on recovering from the coronavirus crisis.

With the SNP riding high in the polls, he also expressed the hope that, as time went on, voters would acknowledge the billions of pounds the UK Government had provided during the crisis.

But he warned that the furlough scheme would end in October as planned.

“Eight months of support from start to finish is a considerable period of time for the government helping to pay people’s wages and I just don’t think that is something that can go on indefinitely,” the Chancellor said.

“It would be easy to tell people it’s all going to be fine and that job will be there. That won’t be true for everybody and, in those circumstances, having people not attached to the labour market for that prolonged period of time is not doing them any favours.

“All the academic evidence and practical economic evidence that we have on labour market outcomes tells us that. People not being attached to a workplace is not good for their long-term prospects. If it is not going to be the case that that job is going to be there, we are better off providing new opportunities and different types of support.”

With people in Aberdeen potentially missing out on his Eat Out to Help scheme during the reimposition of restrictions, Mr Sunak appeared reluctant to make allowances for them.

“With Eat Out to Help Out, we have kept it as a national scheme for the month. We keep everything under review, but it is tricky to figure out exactly the right way to tweak that. It is complex. Hopefully what we see with these local lockdowns is that they are not going to be very long in duration,” the Chancellor said.