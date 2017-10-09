Chance to win office in Aberdeen’s Silver Fin building

Sign up to our Daily newsletter

Start-up businesses are being invited to enter a competition to win free office space in the Silver Fin building.​

The #StartMeUp Pitch, organised by serviced office provider Orega, invites start-ups and entrepreneurs to write a short business pitch and submit it via the Orega website by November 10.

Orega will then review the entries and invite five to pitch face-to-face for the prize, their own four-person office worth £10,000.

The prize is for six months and includes business broadband, a phone and the support service the business needs to grow.

For more information visit info.orega.com/startmeup-pitch