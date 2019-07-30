Chance to win £5,000 diamond in Aberdeen treasure hunt

A cancer charity is to hold a treasure hunt in Aberdeen city centre giving people the chance to win a £5,000 diamond.

The Diamond Hunt in September will start and end at the Roof Terrace Garden, above the St Nicholas centre, raising funds for Maggie’s Centre Aberdeen.

Hunters will receive scorecards with a set of clues at the event, and once all the clues have been solved, those with the correct answers will go into a prize draw for the £5,000 diamond.

Paula Cormack, centre fundraising manager for Maggie’s Aberdeen, said: “The Diamond Hunt is the first event of its kind for Maggie’s Aberdeen and the prizes that can be won are incredible.

“This will be a great day out to enjoy with family and friends, and in addition to the hunt, there will be delicious food and drink options with some great live music.”

People can sign up by visiting maggiescentres.org/diamondhunt