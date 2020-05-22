Chance to visit north-east prison museum from the comfort of your own home

North-east residents now have the opportunity to visit Peterhead Prison Museum from the comfort of their own home.

Launched by Visit Aberdeenshire, the virtual tour will allow participants to step back in time, and explore the former Victorian HM Convict Prison Peterhead.

Opened in 1888, it had the first state owned railway in the UK, and part of its history saw the only time the SAS were used to end a domestic siege in Britain.

A selection of black and white photos and videos, immerse individuals in the prisons past.

The museum highlights the work of the brave personnel that served there between 1888- 2013.

As part of the audio tour, participants will also have the opportunity to listen to the officers speak about their experiences, before virtually exploring the laundry, shower block and hospital areas of the prison.

To visit, go to https://bit.ly/2LQ2WOh.