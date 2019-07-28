Chance to see remains of historic north-east castle

North-east residents will be in for a chance to see the remains of a forgotten castle.

Next month historic enthusiasts can get a tour of Bede House by guides from the Aberdeenshire Council ranger service.

They will see several interesting historic features including the site of an archaeological excavation which took place on the land last year.

The remains of the former Maiden Castle, once owned by a prince, were found on the slopes of Bennachie.

The two-mile walk will take place on August 20 from 6.30pm-8.30pm starting at the Rowantree Car Park.

Appropriate clothing and footwear will be needed as well as snacks and drinks. Dogs are welcome.

It will cost £3.30 per attendee with donations to the service also welcome.

To book tickets for the event go to http://bit.ly/2O83tyU