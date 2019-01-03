Chance to see meteor shower in skies over north-east tonight

With clear skies forecast there’s a chance people in the north-east could witness the first meteor shower of 2019.

The Qaudrantids are expected to be visible in the early hours of tomorrow morning.

The meteor shower is expected to peak at 2am, with the Met Office suggesting people in the north-east will have a moderate chance of viewing the display if the skies remain clear.

You might see a shooting star tonight 💫 The Quadrantids will be the first #meteor shower of 2019. It only peaks for a few hours and tonight will be the best chance to catch it (if you find a gap in the cloud)! pic.twitter.com/WS0EUkBZQz — Met Office (@metoffice) January 3, 2019

There’s a good chance the shower will be bright and clear enough to see with the naked eye, so no telescope needed.

Depending on light pollution you could see as many as 100 shooting stars per hour, meaning darker areas of the north-east could be your best bet – just make sure to wrap up warm.