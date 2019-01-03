Thursday, January 3rd 2019 Show Links
News / Local

Chance to see meteor shower in skies over north-east tonight

by Callum Main
03/01/2019, 6:50 pm Updated: 03/01/2019, 6:51 pm
Send us a story

With clear skies forecast there’s a chance people in the north-east could witness the first meteor shower of 2019.

The Qaudrantids are expected to be visible in the early hours of tomorrow morning.

The meteor shower is expected to peak at 2am, with the Met Office suggesting people in the north-east will have a moderate chance of viewing the display if the skies remain clear.

There’s a good chance the shower will be bright and clear enough to see with the naked eye, so no telescope needed.

Depending on light pollution you could see as many as 100 shooting stars per hour, meaning darker areas of the north-east could be your best bet – just make sure to wrap up warm.

More from the Evening Express

Tags
Breaking

    Cancel