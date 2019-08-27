Chance to see Dons in action at Pittodrie

Dons fans who are normally unable to enjoy live matches will be able to attend games thanks to a partnership between the club’s community arm and a charity.

TLC has sponsored a box at Pittodrie for a second year and will invite clubs, groups and organisations to games.

The initiative will allow those with conditions such as dementia and autism to attend matches.

TLC chairman Richard Brooks said: “This offers an amazing experience, regenerates aspirations and gives an opportunity to those who may not otherwise have been able to attend a match in this way.”

Debra Christie of the AFC Community Trust said: “The first year of the partnership with TLC was a huge success and we are delighted to be continuing the agreement for the new season.

“It enables us to give support to many of our own participants as well as other organisations and individuals.”